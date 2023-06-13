South Africa: Former Ruling Party Secretary-General Unfazed by Expulsion - South African News Briefs - June 13, 2023

Former Ruling Party Secretary-General Unfazed by Expulsion

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is unbothered by his expulsion from the ruling party, reports IOL. Magashule, who was contacted by IOL, said over the phone: "I'm fine. I saw breaking news on social media and television about my expulsion. I'm OK. I'm not perturbed." Magashule had been found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute following his unsanctioned attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa, News24 reports. Magashule was initially placed on suspension on May 3, 2021, after he refused to abide by the party's instructions to step aside while he was criminally charged, and when he failed to apologise for attempting to suspend Ramaphosa. This is the first time that a former secretary-general of the party has been expelled for misconduct.

Power Utility to Receive Electricity from Mozambique to Address Energy Crisis

South Africa's state-owned power utility, Eskom, is set to receive an additional 1,000 megawatts of gas-fired energy from Mozambique as part of a plan by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to address the country's energy crisis, reports EWN. The move comes as South Africa faces frequent power cuts. The government is seeking assistance from neighbouring countries to stabilise the electricity grid. Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister, Carlos Zacarias, in Pretoria to acquire the additional power supply. The increased capacity will enable Eskom to reduce load shedding by one stage, providing some relief to households and businesses.

South Africa Among Top Countries with Most Unhealthy Habits - Study

South Africa ranks in the top 10 countries globally with the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases, reports TimesLive. This is according to a study by medical aid comparison platform MedicalAid.com, which analysed rates of unhealthy habits including alcohol consumption, tobacco smoking, obesity levels, and sexually transmitted disease (STD) rates across 50 countries. South Africa ranked 10th, with high rates of obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and a significant smoking rate. When it came to STDs, the study ranked South Africa the highest. India ranked as the healthiest country, with low rates of smoking, obesity, and STD prevalence. The study also revealed that the United States had the highest obesity rate, Saudi Arabia had the highest rate of physical inactivity, and China had the lowest rate of physical inactivity. The study emphasised the importance of breaking unhealthy habits to improve overall health outcomes.

