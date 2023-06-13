Nigeria: Super Eagles Attacking Strength Shown in Squad Selection

13 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria's strength in attack has been emphasised by their final squad selection for the weekend's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone as coach Jose Peseiro settled on a 23-man selection.

Serie A's top marksman, and newly crowned Italian champion, Victor Osimhen lead the list of attackers for Sunday's Group A clash in Monrovia, backed up by LaLiga high flyer Samuel Chukwueze, veteran Ahmed Musa and the Premier League trio of Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi.

But two of the country's outstanding performers in Europe this season, the Belgian-based duo of Victor Boniface and Gift Orban did not receive a call-up, unable to forge a place for themselves in the final selection

