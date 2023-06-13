Nigeria: Kano Evacuates 600 Truckloads of Waste in 7 Days

The Kano State Government has said that it has evacuated 600 trips of waste dumped across major legal and illegal dumping sites in the state within seven days.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Task Force Committee on Refuse Evacuation set up by the state government, Amb Ahmadu Haruna Zago, while presenting the report of the committee to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Danzago explained that the committee was working to ensure that the state got rid of waste for a healthier and better looking state and also to prevent flooding as the rainy season had set in.

Receiving the report, Governor Yusuf expressed delight with the smooth evacuation of the waste within Kano metropolis

The governor, who thanked members of the committee for a job well done, charged them to consolidate and continue to mop up the remaining waste in all the nooks and crannies of Kano metropolis.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the governor enjoined residents to "as a matter of collective responsibility, complement government's efforts by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of waste, especially on waterways and major roads."