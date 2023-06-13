Nigeria: Jigawa, Niger Republic to Monitor Herders' Cross Border Movement

Jigawa State and Zinder State of the Republic of Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for partnership in monitoring and management of cattle and pastoralists' movement across their borders.

The MoU was signed by the governors of the two states at the end of a three-day workshop organised for the stakeholders on the implementation of the MoU held in Dutse, the state capital.

In his speech, the Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi said the process was started about four years ago with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the perennial pastoralists-farmers clashes around the borders of the two countries.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Engr Aminu Usman, added that the MoU would help to create awareness and engage farmers and pastoralists on the need for peaceful coexistence while abiding by the rules and regulations for cross border movement.

On his part, the Zinder State governor, Malam Lawwali Amadou, said the MoU will serve as a reference and model to African countries in monitoring and management of pastoralists' movement across international borders.