Liberia: Labor Ministry Announces Measures Against Child Labor

Liberia's Labor Minister Charles Gibson has announced measures to fight against child labor.

Addressing the World Day Against Child Labor (WDACL) at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town Monday, 12 June 2023, Minister Gibson said a special task force will move into various communities to enforce the measures.

He said the team from the Ministry of Labor will go to businesses, including nightclubs, and entertainment centers to ensure that children are not used as tools.

He said those found using children or practicing child labor will be penalized.

Minister Gibson said this is in line with the Liberian Government's guidelines against child labor.

In 2022, the Ministry of Labor in collaboration with WinRock International, Lawyers Without Borders (LWOB), and the Legislative Reform Committee (LRC), with funding from the United States Department of Labor (USDOL), developed hazardous and light work lists for children in Liberia.

It backs the Ministry of Labor's campaign against child labor.

The Document tagged "Hard Work, Discipline" was reviewed and validated through the Tripartite Constituent and other stakeholders.

It was endorsed on 13 June 2022, to uphold children's rights and ensure a better future for every child in the country.

Minister Gibson reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's commitment to combating all forms of labor practices in the country while ensuring the eradication of Child Labor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the enforcement order takes immediate effect across the country, beginning with Montserrado County.

Minister Gibson, who has just returned from Geneva, Switzerland, reiterated the government's commitment to preventing children from being subject to working under the conditions that impede their full physical and mental development.

In her Keynote speech, Assistant Minister for Children at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), Maninah Gorlon Carr Gaye, assured the collaborative efforts from the ministries to prevent child labor violations.

Minister Maninah Carr Gaye said the Ministry of Labor has hired several legal practitioners to help with enforcement, whereas the Ministry of Gender has secured several safe spaces for survivors.

Minister Gaye explained that findings showed the worst form of child labor in 2021. 78.45% of Liberian children of ages 5-14 are engaged in agriculture, 17.4% in services, and 4.2% in industry.

Making a remark, WinRock International applauded the Government of Liberia's endeavors to develop its first Child Protection Manifesto, which highlights Hazardous and Light Work lists for Children.