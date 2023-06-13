Liberia: Gongloe Promises Free Education

The Standard Bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, promises to provide free education from primary to senior high school level by making all public schools in the country tuition-free.

Additionally, he promises to provide study materials to students so they can offer tutoring classes for adults who are illiterate while pledging to address the poor conditions of roads in the region by providing necessary equipment in each county. He also promises to bring electricity to Buu Tyo, a place he plans to visit again when he becomes President.

Cllr. Gongloe commits to providing free machinery to every farmer in the country to boost agricultural productivity.

"Freedom of movement is an international right under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and it is a fundamental right under the Liberian Constitution for citizens to move freely. However, the Liberian government is violating that right by neglecting road maintenance", he says.

"I see the Ministry of Agriculture carrying cutlasses around, but let me tell you, the work that a machine can do in one day can be done by 10,000 people in a year."

He also vows to reduce the country's maternal mortality rate, adding that one of his policies will be to ensure that pregnant women, children under the age of five, and elderly citizens receive free healthcare services at any hospital in Liberia so they can lead healthy lives.

He made the pledges after receiving an endorsement from citizens of Electoral District#8, Nimba County to contest for the Presidency in October.

Cllr. Gongloe, a former president of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and a prominent figure in the legal and human rights sphere, has a remarkable history characterized by his unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law in Liberia.

During his four-day visit to Nimba County, he received the citizens' endorsement.

At various engagements in Flompa district, Gbeiganpa, Gborzuoplay Town, Giplay, Gunplay, Deyveu, Zoeplay, Gbapplay, Gordmaplay, Gborplay, Gbevonewei, and other towns in Nimba, Cllr. Gongloe actively interacted with citizens. Additionally, on Saturday, June 10th, he attended a program at Zephaniah Gbahn's office in the Buu Tyo, District#5, Nimba County, where a huge crowd gathered to show support.

Cllr. Gongloe graciously accepted the endorsement and assured the crowd that he would never forget Liberians residing in the counties once he becomes the President of Liberia.

Township Commissioner Zephaniah Gbahn says that they are happy for a presidential candidate to come from Nimba.

According to her, she has served the district for more than 10 years but has never witnessed a candidate enter Buu Tyo and present his or her platform without attacking their colleagues.

She claims that Cllr. Gongloe was precise in presenting what he has to offer for the county, without insults or attacks. Therefore, they are promising their support for his candidacy in October.

"I have served this district for ten years, and all the candidates that come here either criticize other candidates or highlight their failures. But for you, Cllr. Gongloe, your approach was different. Therefore, we will support you, not just because you are our son, but because you understand our needs", Madam Gbahn notes.

Matta Jame Ester, Township Commissioner for Gbeiganpa Nimba County District# 5, expresses gratitude to Cllr. Gongloe for his decision to remove negativity from the land, promising to reach out to all people in the town to encourage them to vote for him.

In response, Cllr. Gongloe promises to ensure that all their demands are met, including improving all medical facilities in the region.

He emphasizes that from 1981 to present, all medical centers built in the country have faced similar challenges.

According to him, if elected President, he will prioritize eradicating corruption in Liberia by publicly disclosing salaries of all government officials and punishing those who steal from the Liberian people.

"Corruption is the reason why we witnessed heinous activities in the bushes; today, because when these greedy politicians want power, they resort to places where human body parts are demanded. They will do anything for power; bring me human liver, bring me human hearts and kidneys. And as a result, they will come here to kill your children and harvest their organs", Gongloe explains.

The presidential hopeful firmly believes that if he can tackle corruption under his administration, such practices will cease to exist.

Meanwhile, all the districts that Cllr. Gongloe visited expressed gratitude and pledged their support to him in his efforts to alleviate the hardships imposed by President Weah on the people of the district.

According to them, since President Weah assumed office, he has neglected the region, leaving the residents to face difficult circumstances.