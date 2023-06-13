Liberia: Paye Urges Opposition to Protect October's Ballots

Unity Party former Chairman, Wilmot Paye, is cautioning the opposition community in Liberia especially, the UP to keep an eye on ballot votes in the October 10, Presidential and Legislative elections to avoid fraud.

Speaking in Paynesville over the weekend, during a Unity Party rally intended to galvanize supporters to join the Boakai-Koung Ticket for the October poll, Mr. Paye urged partisans to carefully observe and protect votes counts during the election.

He calls on the UP to police its votes to avoid irregularities or fraud intended to undermine the decision and will of the Liberian people while sending out caveat to the ruling Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) not to even dream of rigging the election.

"There are 2,080 Register Precincts, and 5,011 Proposed Polling Places across the country, and we as oppositions, this should be our urgent task, to know where they are, inspect them, and how to be vigilant in policing our votes and decisions of the Liberian people, an urgent task, which is in our hands to safeguard our country", he says.

Paye, who recently returned to the fold of the UP after a brief stay with the People's Liberation Party (PLP), reassures his commitment to vigorously campaign for the victory of former Vice President Joseph Boakai.

He reiterates his quest to make President George Weah a one-term President come October, rallying Liberians to vote Mr. Weah out.

For his part, Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai reaffirms that he's on a mission to rescue Liberians from abject poverty under the Weah administration.

"Our duty and responsibility is to rescue Liberians from this dangerous and destructive goat, who has kickback our country beyond; after 176 years as a country, what can we say? We have a proud nation or we are proud of our people suffering in their own country no, absolutely no!"

Amb. Boakai says it's time to provide bring remedies and end the suffering of Liberians, saying "This is our time to ensure the change our people desire by making sure Mr. Weah hit the exit door."

The former VP continues that this is the time for less-fortunate Liberians, young people, women and children to have a better future while assuring Unity Party's commitment to improving livelihood of citizens if elected President in October.

