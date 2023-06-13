Liberia: 'We're No Longer Going for the Tail'

-Flompa District goes gay for Gongloe

The people of Flompa, Electoral District# 8 in Nimba County say they are going for Presidency this time around, vowing to elect Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, having witnessed the emergence of two former Vice Presidents namely, the late Enoch Dogoleah under former President Charles G. Taylor, including the late Moses Z. Blah, who ascended to the Presidency of Liberia for three months.

According to them, none of these leaders truly represented them and granted them the presidency they had desired.

"Therefore, this time around, we are aiming for the head instead of settling for the second position. And that head is Cllr. Tiawin Gongloe," says Preston D. Glad, spokesperson for the elder council of Flompa District in Nimba.

During Cllr. Gongloe's visit to Flompa on Thursday, June 8, Mr. Glay revealed that the reason behind their unanimous decision to vote for the Liberian People's Party (LPP) Standard Bearer in the upcoming October elections is because they have served leaders in the past who were not their own.

Mr. Glad says this year's election presents a candidate from their region, particularly Nimba, who has declared his intention to become President of Liberia.

They believe that Cllr. Gongloe possesses the necessary qualifications and experience so, as elders of their district, they are determined to stand with him while encouraging others to support his bid for the Presidency.

He emphasizes that Nimba has the numbers, and it is unfortunate for them to always support other candidates, making them President while neglecting their own interests.

He says this time around, Nimba County, especially Flompa District, will elect someone, who will serve as head of the country, rather than settling for the Vice Presidency.

"Even if someone from Nimba, such as Jeremiah, is going as a Vice President, we have already witnessed them in that position numerous times. What more does he need?" He asks.

He recalls that they supported Jeremiah Koung as a representative and later as senator, even though he did not complete his term. Therefore, they have no intention to support him for the Vice Presidency without careful consideration.

The secretary general of Flompa Elder Council also affirms they have placed their trust solely in Cllr. Gongloe, who according to him, is the only candidate they see fit for the Presidency.

