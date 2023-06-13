Nigeria: Troops Storm Hideout, Eliminate 3 Terrorists, Recover Arms in Zamfara

13 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi - Abuja.

Troops of Nigerian Army fighting to rid Zamfara of criminal elements, on Monday stormed their hideout in some villages and after a gunfight, neutralized three terrorists while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Director of Defenve Media Operations, Major Gen Musa Danmadami who made this known, said troops recovered arms and ammunition as well as logistics materials after the encounter.

He said, "Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Monday 12 June 2023 conducted ambush operation to bandits hideout at Kairu/Kyaram villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

"During the operation, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fire fight, three (3) terrorists were neutralized.

"Troops also recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) pump action gun, three (3) motorcycles and other sundry items.

"The military high command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area."

