Ghana: Medeama Win Maiden Ghana Premier League Title

12 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Medeama were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history after beating Tamale City FC in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves, needing at least a point to clinch the Ghanaian championship, thrashed their opponents 3-0 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park to seal their historic triumph.

A first-half goal from Joshua Agyemang and two others in the second half by Jonathan Sowah were enough to make Medeama the new champions of Ghana.

The Tarkwa-based club also becomes the 10th different club to win the Ghana Premier League following Sunday's victory.

Medeama finished the season with 60 points from 34 matches with 18 wins, six draws, and 10 defeats, scoring 44 times and conceding 29 goals in the process to seal their champions status.

It is the club's third silverware in the history of Ghanaian football, having won the FA Cup on two occasions in 2013 and 2015.

Medeama will be Ghana's sole representative in next year's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.