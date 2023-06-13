Ghana: Medeama Win Maiden Ghana Premier League Title

Medeama were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history after beating Tamale City FC in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves, needing at least a point to clinch the Ghanaian championship, thrashed their opponents 3-0 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park to seal their historic triumph.

A first-half goal from Joshua Agyemang and two others in the second half by Jonathan Sowah were enough to make Medeama the new champions of Ghana.

The Tarkwa-based club also becomes the 10th different club to win the Ghana Premier League following Sunday's victory.

Medeama finished the season with 60 points from 34 matches with 18 wins, six draws, and 10 defeats, scoring 44 times and conceding 29 goals in the process to seal their champions status.

It is the club's third silverware in the history of Ghanaian football, having won the FA Cup on two occasions in 2013 and 2015.

Medeama will be Ghana's sole representative in next year's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.