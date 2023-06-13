Nigeria: Enyimba Win Record Ninth Nigeria Premier League

Enyimba have secured their record ninth Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title following their 1-1 draw with defending champions Rivers United in their final match of the NPFL Super Six in Lagos on Sunday.

The People's Elephants went into the final match on the heels of a 3-0 ruthless win over Sunshine Stars to go top of the table on goal difference after matchday four fixtures.

Poised to earn their record-extending ninth diadem, the Aba-based outfit started on a bright note as they stormed into the lead through Ekene Azawie's 39th minute strike.

However, in the second half, Nyima Nekabari Nwagua's strike three minutes after the restart canceled out Azamwie's effort.

The draw was enough to seal Enyimba's title reclaim and return to the continent's prestigious competition after missing out on the CAF competition in 2022.

Two-time TotalEnergies Caf Champions League winners ended their NPFL Super Six campaign with nine points but edged Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance to be champions on superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars secured a TotalEnergies Caf Champions League spot for the first time in their history after a 1-0 victory over Bendel Insurance thanks to Qudus Akanni's solitary winner.

The development means Remo earned their second consecutive appearance on the continent after their first in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup in the just season.

Also, former winners Rivers United settled for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup as they finished third with nine plus two goals.

While Sunshine Stars thrashed Lobi Stars 3-1 to finish fourth on five points ahead of their Markudi berth, Bendel Insurance and Lobi Star are fifth and sixth with three and two points respectively.