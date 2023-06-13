Kenya: 65 People Rescued From Shakahola Forest Arraigned in Court for Attempted Suicide By Starvation

13 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Sixty-five people rescued from the Shakahola Forest were on Monday arraigned in court for attempting to kill themselves through starvation.

This is after they absconded meals while at the Sajahanadi Rescue Centre in Mtwapa.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), they were rescued victims from the Shakahola Massacre, but now turned into suspects of attempted suicide.

The prosecution made an application to have them remanded in prison since the Rescue Centre can no longer hold them.

Prosecution said it is in prison that they will undergo mental and medical assessment and be forced to eat.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido will rule on the prosecution's application on Thursday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.