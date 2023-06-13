Kenya: 65 People Rescued From Shakahola Forest Arraigned in Court for Attempted Suicide By Starvation

Nairobi — Sixty-five people rescued from the Shakahola Forest were on Monday arraigned in court for attempting to kill themselves through starvation.

This is after they absconded meals while at the Sajahanadi Rescue Centre in Mtwapa.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), they were rescued victims from the Shakahola Massacre, but now turned into suspects of attempted suicide.

The prosecution made an application to have them remanded in prison since the Rescue Centre can no longer hold them.

Prosecution said it is in prison that they will undergo mental and medical assessment and be forced to eat.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido will rule on the prosecution's application on Thursday.