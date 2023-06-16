Kenya: Shakahola Death Toll At 318 As 15 More Bodies Exhumed

15 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

The number of fatalities in the ongoing cult starvation incident in Shakahola forest has risen to 318, following the discovery of 15 additional bodies.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha confirmed on Wednesday the apprehension of one person, raising the total number of arrests to 36 thus far.

As detectives continue to search the vast forest for survivors and additional burial sites, a staggering 613 individuals still remain missing.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda has since ordered the transfer of Pastor Paul Mackenzie, the primary suspect in the cult investigation, and 28 others to Malindi GK Prison.

The decision came after a state alert indicated that the majority of the suspects, initially held in police stations, had initiated a hunger strike.

During their court appearance for a routine mention on Wednesday, approximately twelve associates of Pastor Mackenzie collapsed at the court due to hunger.

