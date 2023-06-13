Gambia: TMT Win to Move Closer to Promotion

Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) FC have registered a vital win to extend their lead at the top of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) domestic second tier men's league during the week-29 fixture played on Saturday.

League leaders TMT FC extended their lead to 9 points following a 2-0 victory over fellow title contenders Elite United at Basori.

Omar Nyandu opened the scoring for TMT in the 45+2 minute before Adama Bah doubled their lead in the 85th minute.

The Abusey-based team, TMT, who have been in fine form since the start of the second round have now recorded their 17 victory of the league campaign.

The win extended TMT's lead at the top of the table to nine points. Theh secured 59 points, while the defeat dropped Elite United to 3rd position with 50 points after 29 games.

Elsewhere, BK Milan put an end to their four games winless run with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of relegation threatened B4U Kiang West at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Musa Sima gave the Bakau Kachikally based outfit a glittering start with a hat-trick in the 20th, 35th and 50th minutes respectively, before Abdou Gomez added the fourth goal three minutes later.

Yusupha Kambi scored B4U Kiang West consolation goal in the 31st minute.

The win sent BK Milan to 4th position with 48 points, while the defeat maintains B4U Kiang West to 17th position with 24 points after 29 matches.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) beat Tallinding United 1-0 during a game played at the King George 5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Saikou Sylla scored the game's only goal for the Ferry Boys in the 70th minute.

The result moved GPA back to 5th position with 48 points, while Tallinding United sit 15th position with 28 points.