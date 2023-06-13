Gambia: Baitullah's Arrest Allegedly Linked to Risky Plot

Police sources have informed The Point that former dictator Yahya Jammeh's staunch supporter Omar Sanneh alias Baitullah, was on Friday arrested by the Senegalese security in the north Sindia of Cassamance, Senegal. He was taken to Dakar upon his arrest, The Point has learnt.

Our source reliably stated that Baitullah is allegedly reported as a member of the MFDC rebels in Cassamance. His phone was reportedly confiscated in which he was reportedly involved in dangerous links and plots against the Senegalese government.

Mr. Sanneh is known for his love for Jammeh's APRC and frequently speaks on national issues through his daily WhatsApp audios that are always shared among his followers. Upon the circulation of his arrest on Social Media, some of his supporters felt unhappy and announced a riot.

Since his prosecution for information he shared on his audio, Baitullah fled to neighbouring Senegal where he continued circulating information regarding politics and other issues within the Senegambian governments. Baitullah was alleged to have been enlisted in the Gambia National Army with fake credentials during Jammeh's government. He was one time arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking and US visa fraud.

Some believe that with the arrest of Mr Sanneh and shreds of evidence obtained, there will be proof of the alleged international conspiracy against the Senegalese government.