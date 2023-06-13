Gambia: PSV Wellingara Relegated to 2nd Division League

12 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

PSV Wellingara FC have been relegated back to the Second Division League after their 2-1 defeat to Marimoo Pakfood during their week 28 fixture of the GFF First Division League played on Saturday.

Marimoo Pakfood defeated PSV Wellingara 2-1 during a game played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

PSV Wellingara took the lead through Lamin Kinteh in the 7th minute, before Marimoo came from behind to secure the win through Sulayman Jammeh and Yankuba Jallow's goals in the 38th and 85th minute.

The win moved Marimoo Pakfood to 3rd position with 44 points, while the defeat confirmed PSV Wellingara's relegation to the Second Division League after occupying 16th position with 20 points after 29 games.

