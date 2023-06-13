Ghana: Prioritise Water Projects - WB

The World Bank is asking Ghana to prioritise water projects with funding from the bank.

It said that there were limited financing resources for water and sanitation and with the Greater Accra Metropolitan Sanitation and Waste Project (GAMA) nearing completion, it was necessary for the Ministry of Finance to prioritise water projects.

Mr Saroj Kumar Jha, Global Director, Water, World Bank, brought this up during a conversation with the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dappah, in Accra yesterday, ahead of the launch of the Ghana Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector Development Programme today.

He said the bank would like to strengthen partnership with Ghana by leveraging the successes chalked in the provision of water and good sanitation for the people.

Ms Dapaah for her part, thanked the bank for inviting Ghana to the Annual Expert gathering recently held in Washington DC, United States to share its expertise in WASH.

Ms Dapaah told the World Bank team that Ghana continued to make strides in providing good sanitation and clean drinking water especially for the poor and the vulnerable.

Among other things, the sector minister said the government borrowed more than $1 billion and had embarked on different sanitation and water projects in various regions in Ghana.

Currently, the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project (SWP) has provided thousands of household, institutional toilet and water facilities in the Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions.

The World Bank funded project will be completed by December 2024 and the ultimate goal is to make access to good sanitation to the people in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).