Gambia: 'Moherst's College Transformation to Restore Public Stand of Teaching Profession'

Hon. Minister of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez has stated that his ministry's goal is totransform the Gambia College to restore the public standing of the teaching profession so that future generations of educated men and women see teaching as a great, valid and rewarding opportunity in life.

He outlined this recently at the Gambia College graduation ceremony, where he further said that his Ministry was implementing a Higher Education Transformation and that the Gambia College is central to that process.

"The Schools of Agriculture, Nursing and Midwifery and Public Health will be integrated into the UTG Schools of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, respectively," he said, adding that the University of The Gambia School of Education will integrate equally into the Gambia College School of Education.

"This School will now become the only public education university offering teacher education management from nursery to the university," he stated.

He advanced that a solid committee of seasoned intellectuals and professionals are closely working with the Gambia government and the College Board to draw out this process.

He frurtherstatedthat his Ministry would provide scholarships to all those awarded with excellence at the graduation ceremony to pursue their Bachelor's degrees at The University of The Gambia.

For the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, The Gambia College organisedthe auspicious convocation ceremony for the graduating classes of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.