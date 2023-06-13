Gambia: GSIC Launches Specialised Committees, Congress of Advisory Council

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) recently launched specialised committees dedicated to strengthening unity within the country, most especially within the Muslim community and serving their specific needs.

The historic event was held at its premises in Kanifing and was graced by Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow, GSIC regional and district chairpersons as well as members of the Shura Council (advisory body consisting of scholars and respected individuals within the Muslim community.)

Amongst the several specialised committees launched during the event are: Da'wah & Mentorship Committee, which focuses on spreading Islamic teachings and providing guidance and support to community members; Fatwa & Moon-sighting Committee, responsible for issuing religious rulings and providing guidance to Muslims on issues of moon-sighting as well prayer times, and Higher Education Committee, committed to advancing educational opportunities and promoting academic excellenceamong Muslimsin higher learning institutions.

Other launched committees included: Mosques & Scientific Sessions Committee, dedicated to the management and support of mosques and organising educational and awareness sessions; Women & Social Welfare Committee, tasked with addressing the needs and concerns of women within the Islamic community and promoting their well-being, and Media & Communications Committee, tasked with effectively disseminating accurate information and improving communication channels of the GSIC to better serve Muslims.

Culture and Islamic Heritage Committee, focused on preserving and promoting the rich Islamic cultural heritage within the community, as well as a Finance Committee responsible for overseeing financial matters related to the GSIC were also launched.

These committees, according to the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council are dedicated to addressing crucial aspects of the Muslim community's development and empowerment.

Through the collaborative efforts of these committees, the GSIC aims to enhance the well-being and upliftment of Muslims in The Gambia, addressing their needs and concerns.

Their participation and support will play a vital role in driving positive change and promoting the overall well-being of Muslims in the country.