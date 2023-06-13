Ghana: Medeama Top-Goal Poacher Jonathan Sowah Revels in Club's Premier League Glory

One of Ghana's deadliest strikers, Jonathan Sowah, is in a transport of joy after powering Medeama SC to their maiden Premier League title on Sunday.

The former Danbort FC goal-poacher hit home a stunning double on the final day to steer the Tarkwa-based club into delirium.

"Today is one of my greatest moments in life and I owe it God for how far he's brought me. Scoring twice to end the season is simply incredible and I would never forget this momentous day.

"I want to thank my teammates, the technical and management team, the fans and the people of Tarkwa, and all who in diverse ways made this day possible. I'm also grateful to my former club Danbort FC for their unflinching support for me and I wish them the best of luck in the upcoming Middle League," he told the Times Sports in an interview yesterday.

The prolific spanker bagged 12 goals in 20 games for Medeama SC, and he is the club's top scorer this season.

Medeama needed just a point to win the betPawa Premiership on Sunday, but rather decided to execute it style with a 3-0 win against Tamale City at the Akoon Park.

The result pushed the Tamale boys to the drop - and the Tarkwa Township would explode into an unending celebration deep into the night.

Sowah joined Medeama in mid-season this year after an imposing run with Danbort, bagging 23 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old striker poked home a quadruple of hat-tricks in a single campaign in the Greater Accra Zone Two League last season - tearing aside clubs like Rences FC, Tema United, Teshie Unique and Adenta Chase.

The steely-bodied pacey net-finder also recorded six assists and five MVP awards before crossing over to the Mauve and Yellow on a three-year deal.

Medeama will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

Former champions, Aduana Stars, who had led the race for a couple of weeks, upstaged Bechem United 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to finish second.

Ahead of the final group games, Bechem and Aduana were lying second and third on the league ladder with 54 and 52 points respectively.