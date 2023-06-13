Ghana: Club Patron Donates Items to Kokrobite Brotherhood FC

Astute businessman, Francis Tutu Darkwah, and his associate, Yaw Quarshie Avavi, have presented football items to lower-tier side, Kokrobite Brotherhood FC, at the Premier Beach Resort, Kokrobite, in Accra.

The items, worth thousands of Cedis included two brand new sets of jerseys, hoses and captain's arm bands.

Mr Tutu Darkwah, CEO of Tutuscoparts Enterprise in Abossey Okine, who is current patron of the club, said in a post-presentation interview at the weekend said he thought it prudent with his associate to support the team with the items - believing it will go a long way in motivating them.

"This is just the beginning of many good things to happen to our great club. The ultimate goal is to get this team up there and it is possible, we can make it."

Club CEO, Nii Quarshie Djabum II, expressed appreciation to the businessman for his kind gesture.

Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Ray Quarcoo, who hosted the team, said he was always thrilled to see to any kind of sports development.

"This is refreshing, l always want to see strive in sports; be it boxing, football or any discipline that will keep them busy and ultimately put food on their tables.

"Sports is huge economic endeavour and when it is done efficiently well, it would yield the expected benefit," he noted.

Kokrobite Brotherhood FC is a formidable Division 3 side, formed seven years ago.