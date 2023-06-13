Gambia/South Sudan: Gambia Commence Training Ahead of South Sudan Clash

The Gambia senior national team have commenced intensive training in Ismailia, Egypt ahead of their 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match away to South Sudan on 14th June 2023 at the Sue Canal Stadium at 13.00 GMT.

The Scorpions will use the upcoming days to prepare themselves fit enough for their clash with the Sudanese.

The Gambia currently sit 3rd place in Group G of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 6 points after winning two matches and losing two.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges require a win against South Sudan to increase their hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast.

South Sudan currently sit bottom-place in Group G of the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 3 points after winning one match and losing three.

The Sudanese will fracas to beat The Gambia to maintain their dreams of qualifying for their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations.

It could be recalled that South Sudan slipped to The Gambia 1-0 in their opening match of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played on 4th June 2022.