Ghana: Poku Beats All ...At 2023 Memory Lane Golf Tournament

Sensational golfer, Kwabena Poku, put out an extraordinary performance to emerge as a winner of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA)'s 2023 Memory Lane Tournament which ended at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi on Friday.

He beat tough competition from Ghana's top golfers, Vincent Torgah and Maxwell Owusu-Bonsu to walk away with the top prize after the four-day event.

Kwabena recorded 286 points to beat Torgah on countback, after both recorded the same points, while Owusu-Bonsu earned 289 points to place third, after a very tough period of golf for the professionals.

In the senior's division, Robert Allotey stood tall as he won, following a nervous play-off with Victor Brave-Mensah after the scores were tied at 236 on final day.

Allotey took away the winner's prize in that division with Brave-Mensah coming second, while Peter Korsah settled for the third position with 238 points.

There was also the Seniors Quest Challenge Tour which was won by Afisco Ezekiel with 226 points, while Nicholas Appiah and Osei Cobinna settled for the second and third positions with 229 and 239 points in that order.

Speaking after the event, PGA's Director of Operations, Ahmed Padori, congratulated the winners and other players for showing up for the competition.

He said the competition was very tough but successful, as golfers gave out their best in a bid to emerge victorious.

"This is an indication that they had prepared very well for the competition as the standard had improved with regard to professionalism on the course," he stated.

The event, he said was a precursor to the main PGA championship to be staged at the Damang Golf Course, Tarkwa in the Western region later in the year.

"We look forward to a more exciting competition later this year as we remain committed to giving golfers the right platform to excel," he stated.

The winner, Kwabena Poku, expressed appreciation to the organisers for the competition, adding that they would continue to work hard for subsequent competitions.