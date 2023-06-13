Ghana: Ist Phase Kumawu Road Rehabilitation Project Nears Completion

Kumawu — The first phase of five kilometres of the rehabilitation of the Kumawu town roads is almost completed.

Adjoining roads from Bodomase, Besro, Dadiase, Woraso, Juaben, Oyoko, Wonoo had all been completed with the road markings to start next week.

From Effiduase to Kumawu, widening of the road was progressing steadily.

These came to light during an inspection of the project by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Stephen P. Jalulah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru West, Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Abass M. Awolu, and other technocrats from Accra and Kumasi.

Prior to the visit, there were rumours that the contractor had left the site after the by-election on May 23, which was triggered by the passing of Mr Philip Basoah, who was the MP for the Kumawu Constituency.

But the visit saw the machines in almost all the areas under construction and work ongoing.

The Minister was, in fact, full of praise for the contractor for what he described as "massive work done", since April 12 of commencement.

According to the Minister, the second phase of another five kilometres would also begin after the markings, and would include the road leading to the hospital in the Kumawu town.

It is recalled that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2019 cut the sod for a 5.2 km Kumawu town roads, but the project got stalled.

The entire 32-kilometre road, of which 20 kilometres cover Kumawu, is being done in phases, by Joshob Construction Company, which is applying Roadbond En 1, a soil stabiliser which would result in less maintenance after construction.

It was developed by the CSS Technology Inc.

Mr Amoako-Attah reiterated that the road works in the constituency had nothing to do with the recent by-election and so the work would continue.

He said the project was not limited to Kumawu alone, "but it is a major work covering Kumawu and Sekyere District and that it was programmed before the demise of the late MP.

"It is unfortunate, Mr Basoah could not live to see the fruits of his labour, because he initiated the project", he remarked.

He noted there were lot of doubts, "but the people of Kumawu believed the government hence the massive votes during the by-election".

All roads under construction in the country would "continue for all to see that the tradition of the New Patriotic Party is not of lies", he said.

At the Kumawu Palace, the Paramount Chief, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa, pleaded with the government to ensure the contractor was satisfied to cushion him to work the more.

He was optimistic that the work would not stall and commended the government for the efforts saying "I will have to meet the President and personally thank him for all that is taking place in the area".

He also pointed out that the contractor never left site but was working hard and expressed his gratitude.