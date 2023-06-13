Gambia: 'Capacity Building for Govt iOS Fundamental to Effective Communications Strategy'

The Senior Resident Director for the National Democratic Institute (NDI)-The Gambia has described capacity building training for Government Information Officers as something fundamental to the effective implementation of the communications strategy.

Artan Alijaj made the remarks last Thursday at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center while presiding over the official opening ceremony of a two-day communication capacity building training for government Information Officers.

NDI is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organisation working to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in governments.

The objective of the training was to ensure participants understand the importance of strategic communication and introduction to the strategic communication components, the principles of proactive communication, understanding the standard operating procedures of crisis communication, the importance of internal communication and understanding techniques of public speaking.

The training according to Mr. Alijaj, will enhance the knowledge, understanding and skills of government information officers on how to implement the strategy and improve institutional and government communication.

"NDI-The Gambia, has, over the past couple of years provided technical support to the government of The Gambia through the Office of the President and the Ministry of Information geared towards enhancing the government's communication and public engagement. Through this support, a baseline communication needs assessment and communication training were conducted for government officials," Mr. Alijaj explained.

Those engagements and support he added, led to the development of the government communication strategy which will guide the government's efforts to enhance coordinated and effective communication both internal and external.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Polcon Consultancy Fitim Mulolli dwelt on the following topics: the benefits of strategic communication, strategic communication components, proactive communication, good internal communication as key to good communication with the public and public speaking.

By Lamin B. Darboe, Information Officer, Ministry of Public Service (MOPS

)