Gambia: Skills Are Paramount, Says Nsc Deputy Boss

The deputy executive director of the National Sports Council has advised Gambian youths to acquire skills, saying skills are paramount in ensuring the development of The Gambia.

Mr Jawla delivered the admonition to Gambians, especially the youth, during the recent opening of a 5-day training for youths in the craft and tourism sectors.

Addressing the gathering, he said: "You all understand that a country without a skilled youth population will never be the envy of others. All these countries we call the G7 or whatever, it is the skilful people in those nations that contribute immensely to the growth of their economy."

He emphasised: "Skills are very important and are paramount. These are things that as young people we should acquire and earn a decent living from and also use to contribute to the socio-economic development of our country.

"Yes, The Gambia may be a small country, but when our young people are given the prerequisite skills that are needed to take forward this country, I think very soon we would be counted among the countries that are developed."

The NSC deputy boss noted that skills are not rocket science or something which comes from somewhere else apart from learning. "It is something learnt with passion and commitment," he added.

"You have to know that you are living in this world or you are part of a community that you should contribute towards its development. But how do you contribute?"

He explained: "You must have a skill or you must have something in you that you can use to change the lives of others. If we have this at the back of our minds and work towards it, surely The Gambia will be counted among developed countries."