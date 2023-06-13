Ghana: National Plan for Elimination of Child Labour Launched

Ntowkrom — A five-year national plan for the elimination of child labour has been launched at Ntowkrom, in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The new plan would among others ensure the respect of constitutional right and responsibility of children in Ghana.

It would also ensure that no child is left behind and all forms of child labour is tackled in all sectors with focus on agriculture, street hawking, transportation, child domestic work and gaming and betting, among others.

Launching the programme on the theme: "Intensify action against child labour, do it fast, do it now here", yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wereko Brobbey, stressed the need to end all forms of child labour in the country.

The occasion brought together dignitaries, including the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Acheampong; Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency, Nana Yaw Teddy Safori Addi; District Chief Executive of Ayensuano, Mrs Josephine Ansaah Awuku, and representatives from the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI).

Others were International Labour Organisation, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), World Cocoa Foundation, district education and traditional rulers.

Mr Brobbey called for a renewed determination to create a world where every child could enjoy his or her rights, pursue their dreams and reach potentials.

"Together we have the power to build a future free from child labour, a future where every child is cherished, protected and given the opportunity to thrive." He assured.

The Country Director of ICI, Mr Mike Arthur, stressed the need to scale-up and develop innovative approaches to tackling child labour in the country.

He said child labour posed threat to children, who are the future leaders.