Gambia: Tanji Thump Berending to Clinch Ksd Tourney Trophy

Tanji on Saturday thumped Berending 2-0 in a well-attended final played at the Sanyang Football Field to clinch the 2023 Approve Services (APS) sponsored Kombo South District football tournament trophy.

Tanji made an astonishing start to the match and dominated Berending in midfield, creating several goal scoring opportunities.

Tanji opened the scores through Dawda Kujabi in the 41st minute of the match from a brilliant finish.

Berending responded back quickly for an equaliser but to no avail thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Tanji.

Upon resumption of the match, Tanji maintained their supremacy over Berending and crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities.

Abdoulie Gibba scored the second goal for Tanji in the 50th minute of the match after slashing through Berending's defence to earn his side the trophy.

As champions, Tanji received medals, a trophy and a cash prize of D45, 000 while Berending received medals and D35, 000 as runners-up.