Ghana: Construction of Savelugu Nhia Office Begins

Savelugu — The Construction of ultra -modern office complex for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office in Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region has begun.

It is expected to be completed within 18 months to strengthen healthcare delivery in the district.

It forms part of the 15 district offices to be constructed across the country in the year, the Manager in charge of Procurement and Projects, Mr Frank Yeboah said last Monday at the sod -cutting ceremony here at Savelugu.

Mr Yeboah commended Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz, a staff at the office of the President and the native of Savelugu for her efforts in getting the project to take off in the Municipality, adding that Hajia Abdul -Aziz was "always on the doors of the CEO of the Authority just to make sure that Savelugu gets it share of the project."

The Procurement Manager explained that, the establishment of NHIS offices across the country was crucial because better health was a right of every resident.

Hajia Abdul- Aziz thanked the Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, for responding to her request to give them the office.

She stated that it was a duty-bound to ensure that people in Savelugu and its environs had equitable access to effective health care service to improve on their well-being.

Hajia Abdul- Aziz said when the construction of the office finished, it would be fully furnished to serve the people better.

She said some years past many lives were lost in Savelugu as result of non-availability of man power to run the scheme effectively in the area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hajia Abdul-Aziz stated the government had expanded the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme from 8.3 million to almost 12 million people.

She said health care delivery was so dear to her heart and the welfare of the people in Savelugu Municipality, hence the call for the construction of the NHIS office in the area, adding that seeing people living a good health was one her priorities.

She therefore, appealed to the contractor to fast- track the project as time was not on their side, and also urged him to ensure that the youth of the area were employed on the project.

She also assured the chiefs and the people of Savelugu for more developmental projects.

The Paramount Chief of the Yoo Traditional Area (Savelugu), Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, commended Hajia Abdul Aziz and the NHIA for the construction of the office.

He said the construction of the office would go a long way to help whip up their interest in the scheme.

He advised the youth who would be employed to work at the construction site to desist from engaging in any form of criminal activities.