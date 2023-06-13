Gambia: Point Wins Back-to-Back Media Football Titles

The Point Newspaper football was on Saturday crowned champions of the 2023 Media Football For Ethics tournament organised by the Young Journalists Association of The Gambia (YJAG).

The Point defeated Foroyaa Newspaper 1-0, thanks to an own-goal by a Foroyaa Newspaper player.

The game which was graced by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) president and a media doyen Sam Sarr amongst others was played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The Westfield based team; Point Newspaper, started the game impressively, dominating possession against their opponent which later resulted in the own-goal.

The own-goal seems to have lightened up the spirit of The Point Newspaper, who came into the final to defend their title. They created some chances by breaking through their opponent's defense with Lamin Gibba missing a clear chance to double their lead.

Foroyaa Newspaper, who went into the break thrilling 1-0, came into the second half with few chances looking for an equalizer.

The Churchill Town based team, Foroyaa Newspaper, started the second period very well, trying to create goal scoring chances but The Point's defense-line were steady and resolute at the back.

The final result has now made The Point Newspaper to defend their title, winning back-to-back Inter-media football tournaments in a row, after triumphing in the first edition organised by the Gambia Press Union (GPU).

As winners, The Point Newspaper was awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D25, 000, while runners-up Foroyaa pocketed a consolation prize of D10, 000.

Meanwhile, all teams that participated in the tournament and media houses who contributed to the success of the tournament were awarded certificates of appreciation by organisers.

The Point Newspaper won this year's competition unbeaten. They started the tournament with a goalless draw against the same opponent in the final (Foroyaa) before winning their two consecutive final Group B matches against the Freelance Journalists and Paradise Radio/TV respectively to book their place into the semifinal.

The Point Newspaper defeated the Journalism Students, one of most difficult opponents in the competition 1-0 during their semifinal encounter to progress into the final.