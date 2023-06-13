Ghana: GAD Nii Tettey Commey Is Not Amamoley Chief ...Judicial Committee Declares

The Judicial Committee of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, on May 25, 2023, declared in its judgment that GAD Nii Tettey Commey did not qualify to be the Chief of Amamoley.

It further declared that the purported enstoolment, and installation of 1st Respondent is contrary to the customs of the Amamoley stool.

The Judicial Committee, Chaired by Nii Daddey IV, held that 2nd and 3rd Respondents Emmanuel Nii Amanor Commey and Awuley Lartey respectively cannot appoint and enstool the 1st Respondent as the Chief of Amamoley.

The Judicial Committee cited the Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759 that the Traditional Council has exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine a cause or matter affecting chieftaincy which arises within its area, not being which the Asantehene or a Paramount Chief is a party.

It awarded a cost of GH¢10,000 against the Respondents.

The plaintiffs, Nii Ashitey Tetteh, James Tetteh, and Ishmail Addo sought the intervention of the Judicial Council on November 24, 2021, when they filed the suit against the Respondents.

Even though the defendants were served with the writ, their lawyer failed to make an appearance.

A motion for default judgment was thereby filed by the plaintiffs on 11th February, 2022.

The plaintiffs, tendered various exhibits before the Judicial Committee, to proof their point.

Some of the exhibits shows that, the 1st defendant did not go through the customary process of nomination, election and installation as required by law and customary processes.