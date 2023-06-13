Ghana: 600 School Children in Wa West Benefit From Free Eye Screening

Wa — About 600 basic school children in Dorimon and surrounding communities in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region have benefitted from a free eye screening aimed at assisting school kids with visual problems.

It was organised by Bliss Eye Care, a private eye care clinic in collaboration with a lecturer at the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU), Ms Mumuni Abudu Seidu, under a project dubbed, "Blissful Sight for Kids (BS4Ks)."

It was funded by Ghana Vision, a non-governmental organisation based in Switzerland, aimed at assisting school kids with visual problems.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, Dr Zakaria Al-Hassan Balure, an optometrist and manager of Bliss Eye Care, said the screening revealed that some of the children had glaucoma, conjunctivitis, allergies and refraction errors among others

He said these conditions could lead to blindness and stressed on the need for parents to always send their wards for regular checkup.

Dr Balure said the exercise was aimed at bringing health care delivery to the doorstep of children and to cater for those who could not afford to go to the hospital for checkup.

He said it was important that every one took care of their eyes and urged children who had itchy eyes to avoid rubbing them, while those who experienced anything unusual must see a specialist or visit an eye clinic for treatment.

"Anyone can lose their sight at any time so we must pay critical attention to the eye in other not to lose one's sight or have problems with the eye and always make sure to access eye care to all cost, not paying attention to the eye could lead to blindness,"he said

He feared that an eye problem that was not discovered early, could lead to permanent visual impairment in future, and advised parents to pay more attention to their wards' eyes, and also seek early medical care if they detected any change in the eye.

The lecturer, Ms Seidu said the screening was to help address visual challenges among young children in basic schools to enable them to have a clear vision.

She advised people not to wait for their eyes to go blur before visiting the hospital, but rather make good use of such exercises to know the status of their eyes.

One of the beneficiaries, Bawa Radiatu, a student at the Dorimon Primary School who could not hide her joy when she received medication for an her itchy eye condition, expressed gratitude to Bliss Eye Care and its partners for the intervention

"I find it difficult to see objects ahead and any time I complain to my parents they tell me there is no money to send me to the hospital so when I heard of this free screening, I was very happy; all the medications they gave me is free of charge," she said.

Bliss Eye Care has been organising several eye screenings for people in deprived communities with a focus on school children under its Blissful Sight for Kids (BS4Ks) project.