Ghana: GARFA Division 2 Middle League Draw Today

Balloting for the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two Middle League will be held at the GHALCA Secretariat at 1: pm this afternoon.

Six clubs have qualified to play in the promotional league that is expected to be held this week.

They are, Accra Athletic FC (Zone 1), Danbort FC (Zone 2), Banana Inn FC (Zone 3), Desidero FC (Zone 4), Auroras FC (Zone 5) and Still Believe FC (Zone 6).

According to a statement from the GARFA Board, the GARFA Monthly Awards for the month of May will also be held at the same venue today.