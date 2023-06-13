Ghana: Accra Medical Centre to Construct Ultra-Modern Hospital in Takoradi

Construction on a 20-bed ultra-modern hospital to serve Takoradi and its environs in the Western, will begin in the third quarter this year, the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Medical Centre, Dr Cynthia Opoku-Akoto has disclosed.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group through a partnership has provided a $5.7 million loan to AMC to support the company's plan to expand its capacity to provide end-to-end healthcare delivery in Accra, and expand key Diagnostic and higher end Primary and Specialist care services into Takoradi, where such a modern facility is most needed.

Speaking with Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview in Accra yesterday, she said when completed in the first quarter of next year, the project would go a long way to reduce the need of patients to commute to Accra for diagnostic and specialist services.

According to her, AMC plans to upgrade its maternity services, intensive care unit and specialist surgeries at its existing hospital in Accra, and expects this to increase the number of patients it serves annually to about 120,000.

In addition to providing financing, Dr Opoku-Akoto stated IFC would advise the medical facility on healthcare quality management, and on advancing its strategy to service lower income patients.

"IFC's package of financing and advisory services is the type of support we need to allow us to raise the quality of our care even higher while building a sustainable business for the long term," she added.

"In 11 years, AMC has grown rapidly from a primary care clinic and offsite mine hospital operator to a fully equipped modern hospital currently serving 90,000 patients per annum," Dr Opoku-Akoto stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The IFC's Senior Country Manager for Benin, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, and Togo, Mr Kyle Kelhofer said the private sector played an increasingly critical role in delivering quality healthcare in Ghana.

"The IFC's partnership with Accra Medical Centre will increase access to quality healthcare in Ghana, supporting the country's goal of expanding access to quality health coverage.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, IFC had provided more than $16 million in financing for healthcare providers in Ghana, including Nyaho Medical Centre, New Crystal Health Services, and Quest Medical Imaging.

"We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries," he said.

The AMC is a wholly Ghanaian owned Medical Service Provider (MSP) offering a Primary Healthcare and Emergency Medical Services to households and corporate clients since 2012.