Ghana: 37 Military Hospital Ordered to Release Man's Death Report to Family

The Accra High Court has ordered the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the 37 Military Hospital to release report on investigation conducted on the death of Solomon Asare-Kumah, a 48-year-old man, to his family.

The court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge, said the report should be made available within 10 days.

The family of Solomon Asare-Kumah had sued the hospital together with Col/Dr. G. A. O. Appiah, a doctor at the health facility, the CDS and Attorney General (AG), demanding GH¢2 million in damages for medical negligence leading to the death of Asare-Kumah.

The bereaved family contended that the death of Asare-Kumah at the hospital in October, 2019, was due to breach of contract and negligence by the hospital and the doctor, Col. Dr Appiah, who took care of him.

The family petitioned the CDS for an enquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of Asare-Kumah, but after the investigation, the report was not given to the family.

After suing the hospital in damages and pending the determination of the case, the family through Emmanuel Asare-Kumah, on October 21, 2022, filed an application for an order for discovery.

The plaintiff sought for "an order directed at the CDS to furnish plaintiff with the final report of the Board of Inquiry in respect of the death of Solomon Asare-Kumah and allegations of extortion against Col/Dr Appiah."

The plaintiff also sought "an order directed at the 37 Military Hospital to furnish Plaintiff with the full and complete medical record of Solomon Asare-Kumah."

Mr Justice Oteng, a Legal Officer at the Department of Legal Services at the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) General Headquarters, responding to the application opposed to the request, said the report was exclusively for internal use.

He said "the 2nd Respondent is vehemently opposed to the request by the Applicant for the Report/ Record of the Board of inquiry."

Mr Justice Oteng said the report of the board of inquiry was a restricted document meant for the exclusive internal use of the GAF.

However, the court directed that the report or record of proceedings of the Board of Inquiry relating to the admission, treatment and death of the deceased, described by the AG, CDS and the hospital, together with the medical records of the deceased shall be furnished to the plaintiff within 10 days.

Justice Baiden in his ruling, said "I take judicial notice and it is so proven that on or around January 2023, a summary report of Board of Inquiry into the alleged missing baby at the 37 Military Hospital maternity unit, which Board of Inquiry was convened by the Hospital, was disclosed to an aggrieved couple in that matter."