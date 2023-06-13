Ghana/Madagascar: Konkoni Joins Black Stars ...for Madagascar Trip

Ghana Coach, Chris Hughton, has called up Bechem United forward, Hafiz Konkoni, for Sunday's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Konkoni joined the squad yesterday in Accra to begin preparations for the crucial AFCON match in Antananarivo.

His inclusion takes the number of players to 25 as Ghana aim to amass the maximum points at stake to make another Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Hafiz Konkoni featured in 26 matches and scored 15 goals for Bechem United in the just-ended betPawa Premier League campaign.

Among the squad, Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wreidt make a return, while Denmark-based, Ernest Nuamah, earns his first senior national team call up following his eye catching performance for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

There is also recall for Amiens defender, Nicholas Opoku, Moldova based, Patrick Kpozo and Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru.

The Stars, who would depart for Antananarivo on Thursday, go into the game sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with eight points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday at 17H00.