Ghana: NCCE Attributes Success of Fourth Republic to Citizenry's Collective Effort

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has attributed the success of the Fourth Republic to the collective effort of the citizenry.

It insisted that no individual or stakeholder could take credit for the success of the Fourth Republic but the collective effort of the people who safeguarded and protected it towards democratic governance.

"Our collective effort must be attributed to the success of the Fourth Republic even though the 1992 Constitution in its current form may not be the best but abrogating it is not an option," the Commission noted.

Robert Kwesi Boame, Oti Regional Director of the NCCE, made these known when the Oti Regional Office of the Commission engaged officers of the Security Services as part of activities marking the 2023 Constitution Week celebration at Dambai in the Oti Region.

It was held under the theme: 'Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy-Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Local Government Participation; the Role of the Security Agencies'.

Mr Boame explained that individuals or stakeholders could not take credit for the success of the Fourth Republic since its inception but it was the collective effort of the citizenry to accept democratic governance.

"Even though the 1992 Constitution in its current form may not be the best, abrogating it should not be an option because it introduced Ghanaians to democratic governance and the rule of law.

According to him, citizens should be proud of 30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy which had led to peace building processes, national cohesion, unity and deepened local governance and decision-making at the local level.

Mr Boame appealed to Ghanaians not to take success of the Fourth Republic for granted but safeguard and protect it for future generations so that other countries would emulate the gains made.

"Significantly, April 28, 1992, was the day the electorate voted favourably in a referendum that adopted the draft Fourth Republican Constitution which subsequently came into full force on January 7, 1993 and since 2001, April 28 to May 4 has been observed as the Annual Constitution Week.

The Regional Commander of Customs, Excise and Preventive Services, Assistant Commissioner, Charles Agbeke, called on the Commission to educate, sensitise and create awareness to the citizenry about the work of the Services and encourage them to volunteer information to help them discharge their duties diligently, effectively and efficiently.

He said since the Constitution Week celebration was one of the flagship programmes of the Commission which was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country's return to constitutional democratic rule, there was the need for frequent interactions to protect democratic governance.