Ghana Needs to Unlock Full Potential of Mining, Energy Sectors - Minister, Lands and Natural Resources

Ghana needs to unlock the full potential of its mining and energy sectors to fuel local industrialisation, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has stated.

"As we embark on this journey to harness our mining and energy potentials for sustainable development, we must prioritise sustainable practices and adopt an approach that balances economic growth, social equity, and environmental stewardship. It is through this approach that we can ensure the preservation of our natural resources for future generations while reaping the maximum benefits for our present population," the Minister urged.

The Minister was addressing stakeholders in the mining industry at the 5th Ghana Mining and Energy Summit in Accra.

The summit, under the aegis of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, was on the theme 'Harnessing Mining and Energy Potential for Sustainable National Development', and pooled mining companies operating in Ghana and mining support services.

"The convergence of these two sectors, mining, and energy, presents us with a unique opportunity to shape our destiny and build a sustainable and prosperous nation using clean energy and responsible mining practices," he said.

Mr Jinapor gave the assurance that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources remained committed to working with the Ministry of Energy to accelerate efforts at renewable energy development.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Mines, Dr Sulemanu Koney, in his address, expressed concern about the security of mining operations and investments in the country.

"Security stands as a critical pillar in the success of any mining operation. The safety and wellbeing of our workforce and host communities, the protection of our assets and investment, as well as the preservation of the environment, are paramount," Dr Koney stated.

The industry, he noted, was not oblivious of the indispensable role that effective security measures played in fostering conducive environment for broad-based socio-economic development and investment through responsible mining investment.

According to Dr Koney, by empowering local communities and creating opportunities for employment, skills development, and entrepreneurship, "we can unlock the true potential of our natural resources for broad-based socio-economic development."