Ghana Committed to New Urban Agenda, SDGs - Asenso-Boakye

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has reiterated government's commitment to sustainable urban development in order to address housing challenges in the country.

To this end, he said the government had intensified collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and its partners in adopting accelerated and innovative strategies to achieve the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking at the second session of the Assembly of the United Nations (UN-Habitat) in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday, he emphasised the need for increased cooperation to enable Ghana and other countries to realise the objectives of the agenda in the face of current global crises.

As the host country of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr Asenso-Boakye said, Ghana recognised the strong linkage between sustainable urban development and regional economic integration.

This, he explained formed the basis for the country's engagements with the UN-Habitat on various critical issues, including climate change adaptation and the impact of rapid urbanisation on communities, cities, and economies.

"Ghana's participation in the UN-Habitat Assembly signifies its determination to address housing challenges, promote sustainable urban development, and contribute to the global efforts in creating inclusive and resilient cities for all," he stated.

Highlighting the commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 11 and the principles of the New Urban Agenda, Mr Asenso-Boakye noted the findings of the Ghana Population and Housing Census in 2021.

"The census revealed progress in the housing sector, with a decrease in the estimated housing deficit from approximately 2 million units to 1.8 million units," he added.

He however, acknowledged the disparity in addressing the housing requirements of the low-to-middle income bracket, and urged member-states to find pragmatic steps in addressing them.

To bridge the gap, the Minister said the government had adopted a new approach to housing developments in the country, by collaborating with private sector partners in providing affordable housing to the populace.

Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed gratitude to UN-Habitat and its partners for their support to Ghana in the fight against COVID-19, review of Ghana's National Urban Policy, and preparation of the Slum Upgrading Strategy.