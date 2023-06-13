Ghana: We're Not Weapon for Settling Scores ...Osp Asserts

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has stated that the office is not a weapon used for settling scores on behalf of people.

It insisted that the office does not settle scores for any named individual but if people have scores to settle with others is to go to court for settlement.

"The government of the day cannot instruct the OSP to go after people to embarrass them and no one has tried to do that before and it does not fear political interference because no one will dare I," the Office cautioned.

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor however, noted that what he feared was the likely interference of traditional authorities and religious leaders.

His comments come after section of the public accused the OSP of trying to use Professor Frimpong-Boateng, the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) as scapegoat over his leaked report on illegal mining.

In the 36-page report, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng cited top officials engaged in illegal mining as well as persons hindering his fight against the canker.

Mr Agyebeng indicated that, that was not how the OSP conducted business and described as "preposterous" comments that he was using his office to settle scores for some people by going after Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

"No, you think no one offended me before I became Special Prosecutor? Why then do not I use my power and go back and start making list of all people who fell out of favour with me and start going after them?

"The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice is a friend of mine but that does not mean I am going to use my office to settle scores on his behalf and invited Prof. Frimpong-Boateng first on his list or waited to invite him in December 2023, there would not be such talks and it is because of such suggestions, I characterised the timing as 'luck-less coincidence," Mr Agyebeng pointed out.

According to him, the OSP does not operate in a military style unless it was compelled to and hardly operated in that manner saying "we do not conduct ourselves in a military style but if you give us the cause, we will come for you or storm your premises."

Mr Agyebeng revealed that his office had secured court order to arrest Charles Bissue, the former

Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) after he failed to honour an invitation by the OSP last month when on May 3, 2023, it wrote to Mr Bissue informing him he was necessary person for the investigation into activities of the IMCIM.