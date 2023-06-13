Ghana: Hajj Pilgrims Land in Saudi Arabia From Tamale

Tamale — A total of 860 prospective Muslim pilgrims are in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Islamic spiritual duties, Hajj.

The number formed the first and second batches airlifted on a Saudi Commercial Airline, the Jumbo Jet Airbus 330 -900 direct from the Tamale International Airport to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, last Friday and early hours of Saturday.

Other batches, mainly from the south would be airlifted from the Kotoka International Airport.

They are expected to take part in the series of the rituals to renew their faith in Allah as part of their obligations as Muslims.

More than 2,000 pilgrims are expected to be airlifted from Tamale to Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj.

This year's Hajj officially begins in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from June 26 to July 1.

The performance of the Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam that is required of all Muslims once in their lifetime.

According to Islamic scholars, it is a physical demanding journey that every Muslim believe to offers the chance "to wipe clean of their sins and start a new life before God."

The Executive Secretary of the Haj Board, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, addressing the media said about 7,000 prospective pilgrims were expected to be airlifted from Ghana this year to the holy land to perform the spiritual activities.

He said, he was impressed about the preparation, adding that health screening and all other related health issues had been taken care of by their prospective agents.

He said the directives given to them by Saudi authorities to perform this year Hajj had been fulfilled.

Alhaji Hamza added that, the injection of the two jabs of the Coronavirus had been taken by the prospective pilgrims.

The Executive Secretary told the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia till they finished their obligations and return back home.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Alhassan Shani Sayibu, advised the pilgrims to follow the lay down procedures of the Saudi Arabia

He told them to pray for blessings of the country in general and Dagbon as a whole.

He said "we still need prayers for peace in Dagbon and development to come to the area and urged them to pray for more peace in Dagbon."