Gambia: 'We Are Taking Steps Towards Creating Better Country'

The managing Director at Trust Bank has emphasized that they are currently taking steps towards creating a better country where every child has a voice and a chance to thrive.

Njilan Senghore made this disclosure recently as the bank presented a cheque of US$10, 000 to the SOS Children's Village in Bakoteh for the maintenance of one of the family houses in the village.

The Bank equally adopted the same house which was named 'Trust Bank House.'

She disclosed that SOS children's village has been a safe haven for countless children in need of a loving home and that the bank is proud to partner with the SOS children's village in this noble cause.

Madam Senghore reiterated that through this partnership, they will be providing the means to survival to a family.

"It will be a place where the children can find comfort, care, and a sense of belonging. Our contribution today ensures that the SOS Children's Village can continue to provide these children with a nurturing environment that allows them not just to survive but also to thrive." she assured.

She indicated that every child is entitled to a happy and healthy life and that every child deserves a future full of opportunities.

This, she added, is the reason why they've adopted a family house which was named after the bank. "We are setting the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. We are investing in the future of these children and in our society as a whole."

She also noted that the adoption of the 'family house' marks a significant milestone in their efforts to give back to society and by making a difference in the lives of those who need their support the most and "the children who will call this place home."

Prior to the gesture, she recalled that the Bank and SOS Children's Village began a fruitful collaboration which culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the adoption and sponsorship of one of the family houses in Bakoteh now called Trust Bank House.