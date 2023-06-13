Gambia: Lala Touray Is New NYC Female Rep

13 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

The minister of Youth and Sports recently appointed and inaugurated the new members of the National Youth Council of The Gambia.

The team, which comprises 11 appointed and elected members, is expected to steer the affairs of young people in the country for the next two years. Among the appointed members is Ms. Lala Touray, who will serve as the Female Representative for the next two years.

Ms. Touray has over the years gained experience working in areas of youth advocacy and the inclusion of women in governance and leadership.

In an interview with The Point, she noted that her appointment comes at a time when Gambian young people are in dire need of support and empowerment to be able to play key roles in the country's political and socio-economic development.

Touray assured that in this new role, she would work closely with relevant stakeholders in The Gambia to enhance the inclusion of young people, particularly young women, in governance and decision-making processes, and promote the overall empowerment of young people across different development sectors.

"I am very grateful to all the young people who have continued to believe in me and my ability to represent them, I remain very committed to the service of people and country."

Lala, who currently works with the National Democratic Institute as Senior Programme Officer, also represents The Gambia at the Commonwealth Youth Council where she serves as the representative of young people in The Gambia.

She previously worked with the International Republican Institute and the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission.

An alumnus of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, she also serves as a board advisor for the Urgent Action Fund - Africa.

