Gambia: Falcons FC Title Hopes Suffer Another Setback

Falcons FC's hopes of winning the Gambian Premier League have suffered another setback, while Real de Banjul closed the gap at the top during their week 28 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played on Sunday.

Falcons were defeated 1-0 by Banjul United at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum. Amadou Jallow scored the games's only goal for Banjul United in the 51st minute.

Real de Banjul failed to take advantage of Falcons FC's defeat, as they were held to a goalless draw by their traditional but friendly rivals Wallidan at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

Falcons maintain their position at the top of the table standing with 49 points, one point above Real de Banjul. The win moved Banjul United away from the relegation zone to 11th position with 35 points. Wallidan occupy 7th position with 39 points.

Gamtel FC also played a barren goalless draw against Hawks FC during a match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

The result put Gamtel FC at 15th position with 28 points, while Hawks FC sit 12th position with 31 points.

They both need maximum points in their remaining fixtures to avoid a possible slip to relegation.