Gambia: Falcons FC Title Hopes Suffer Another Setback

13 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Falcons FC's hopes of winning the Gambian Premier League have suffered another setback, while Real de Banjul closed the gap at the top during their week 28 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played on Sunday.

Falcons were defeated 1-0 by Banjul United at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum. Amadou Jallow scored the games's only goal for Banjul United in the 51st minute.

Real de Banjul failed to take advantage of Falcons FC's defeat, as they were held to a goalless draw by their traditional but friendly rivals Wallidan at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

Falcons maintain their position at the top of the table standing with 49 points, one point above Real de Banjul. The win moved Banjul United away from the relegation zone to 11th position with 35 points. Wallidan occupy 7th position with 39 points.

Gamtel FC also played a barren goalless draw against Hawks FC during a match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

The result put Gamtel FC at 15th position with 28 points, while Hawks FC sit 12th position with 31 points.

They both need maximum points in their remaining fixtures to avoid a possible slip to relegation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.