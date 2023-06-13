Gambia: Barrow Announces Bid for 3rd Term

President Adama Barrow has hinted that he would run for a third term as president amid uncertainty surrounding his political future.

"They are going around telling people that President Adama Barrow is about to step down but I want to tell them that they will still have to wait a little longer," he said. "What I will do to them in 2026 would be even worse than what I have done in 2021."

President Adama Barrow was first elected in 2016 to serve as transitional president for three years, but he decided to complete a constitutional 5-year mandate and was re-elected in December 2021.

Recall: "I promised to be a transitional president and serve for only three years," Barrow said in 2017.

On 'Koriteh' Day during a visit to the State House by Banjul Muslim Elders this year, President Adama Barrow hinted he would soon leave office and establish a foundation to support needy Gambians.

"I will leave very soon," he said, while calling on Gambians to help him complete his developmental agenda, vowing he wants to leave a legacy.

The President further revealed that when he retires as President, he would stay in the country. He said for Gambians to understand that, he would soon start building the compound he would live in after the presidency.

"I will be living in that compound helping people and praying to Allah. That is my aim and I will surely do that. I am now identifying my staff that will work with me and manage my foundation to help the needy."

On Sunday 11 June 2023, while addressing a meeting held at Niani Kunting in the Central River Region (CRR) north, where his party is believed to be stronger than his native region, Upper River Region (URR), the President thanked his supporters for entrusting him with their votes.

He thus promised to support them first before any region. This pronouncement, he said, is based on the region's unflinching support during elections.

Among other authorities present were the ministers of Youth and Sports, Information and Works among others.

This medium has obtained the names of 50 individuals who were tasked to steer the affairs of President's third term journey towards 2026.

