Gambia: Dr. Tangara - Cybercrime Is Global Epidemic

Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad revealed that it has been widely recognised that cybercrime has become a global epidemic with rapidly evolving threats that transcend borders, geography and national jurisdictions.

He said the drivers behind cybercrime are diverse, ranging from financial gain to political motivations, espionage and even terrorism.

The minister was speaking at a 4-day training on: Cybersecurity and Cybercrime in the context of The Gambia for 45 Gambian public officials, experts and practitioners drawn from relevant institutions.

The programme is currently holding at the International Conference Center in Bijilo.

It is being organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center (ROLAAC) under the theme: 'Strengthening Cybercrime Knowledge and Skills in The Gambian Public Services'. The CIFAL DOHA and UNITAR have all been highlighted as partners.

Also, the aim of the training is to provide skills and knowledge to relevant public officers in order to best recognise and prevent potential cyber threats and attacks before occurrence.

He mentioned that Cybercrime has emerged as a grave concern, affecting nations globally and transcending boundaries that it does not discriminate; but affects individuals, businesses and governments alike.

He noted that its impact extends far beyond financial losses, undermining the trust and confidence placed in the digital systems and impeding socioeconomic development.

He urged public officials to bear a significant responsibility in safeguarding their nations from cyber threats as their governments rely heavily on digital infrastructure to deliver services, manage critical systems and communicate with citizens.

He said that Africa, with its vibrant and rapidly growing digital landscape, is particularly vulnerable to the challenges of cybercrime. "And as they strive to achieve a just and prosperous world, it is crucial that they address the intricate relationship between cyber security and sustainable development."

He added that a secure and resilient digital environment is a prerequisite for inclusive growth, economic stability, and social progress. "We are equally aware that the overall financial damage caused by Cybercrime is staggering, with estimates reaching billions of dollars annually. Indeed, these attacks can spread across the globe within minutes, wreaking havoc on individuals, businesses, and governments alike," he said.

He advanced that to counter the borderless nature of cybercrime and achieve cyber security worldwide, the establishment of cyber security strategies is paramount which must encompass robust mechanisms to identify, manage, and respond to cyber threats.

He recognised the efforts of the State of Qatar, particularly through the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center, UNITAR, and CIFAL that deserve special recognition, noting that Qatar has consistently demonstrated its commitment to being a responsible member of the international community and an advocate for the rules-based system.

He concluded that Gambia government like the governments of other visiting participants- is fully aware of the immense potential of ICT in driving economic growth and development.

"We are thus committed to placing cyber security high on our agenda, recognising its integral role in securing our digital future. We are actively working to establish robust legal and regulatory frameworks, develop national cyber security strategies, and enhance our capacities to respond to cyber threats effectively," he stated.

For his part, Mr. Yussef Buhindi, the representative of ROLAC, noted that Cybercrime is one of the most dangerous threats to governments, adding that if countries don't take steps to protect themselves, the threats can stop governments from being able to function and serve their citizens.

