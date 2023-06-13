Gambia: Philippines Consulate Observes Nation's 125th Independence

The Philippines Consulate in The Gambia hosted a spectacular Independence Day ceremony on June 11, 2023 at Metzy Residence Hotel. The event was a resounding success and brought together the Filipino community members to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of their independence.

The ceremony began with the singing of the Philippines national anthem and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. This was followed by a resonating speech by Hon. Sana Jaiteh, the Honorary Consul of Philippines in The Gambia, who highlighted the importance of patriotism, unity and of the relationship between the two countries.

The message from the President of the Republic of the Philippines, His Excellency, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. was played during the ceremony. In his speech he urged the Filipinos to aspire to become responsible citizens who can make a difference in the lives of others, and to protect the democratic ideals of their nation. Following that, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Enrique A. Manalo's speech was read, and in it he spoke to the people of the Philippines to look to the future while cherishing the exceptional qualities that their ancestors exemplified that continues to define the Filipino spirit today. The president of the Filipino Community in The Gambia also made a few remarks centred around the importance of unity and a sense of community.

Attendees were treated to a variety of entertainment, including the official Independence Day song from the Philippines and gifts commemorating the event from the Consulate. This was followed by a very engaging Community Breakfast, providing attendees with a variety of refreshments and conversations.

The Philippines Consulate in The Gambia would like to express its gratitude to all those who attended the ceremony and contributed to its success.

The Independence Day ceremony was a testament to the strength and resilience of the Filipino community. We look forward to continuing to serve the Philippines community in The Gambia and hosting more events in the future.