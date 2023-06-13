Gambia: BST Galaxy Win Big to Close Gap in GFF 2nd Tier

The Babucarr Steve Trawally's Galaxy (BST Galaxy) have recorded one of the biggest wins in the Gambian Second Tier League to reduce the gap at the top to six points during week 29 fixture played on Sunday.

BST Galaxy FC thrashed Kuteh Jumbulu 7-2 during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

Lamin Sarr scored a quadruple in the 12th, 14th, 63rd and 73rd minutes respectively, while Mustapha Joof, Muhammed Hydara and Modou Keita each scored a goal in the 27th, 80th and 86th minutes.

Matarr Jobe's own goal and Alieu Kora's penalty were the consolation goals for Kuteh Jumbulu.

The victory move BST Galaxy to 2nd position with 53 points, six points behind leaders TMT, while Kuteh Jumbulu occupy rock bottom (18th) position with 19 points.

Bombada and Harts FC played to a 1-1 draw at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Zakaria Dampha scored for Hart FC in the 58th minute, while Ousman Sanno restored parity for Bombada in the 75th minute.

Bombada FC sit 8th position with 42 points, while Hart FC occupy 11th position with 38 points.