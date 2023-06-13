Gambia: Cabinet Sub-Committee Inspects Independence Stadium Renovation Work

13 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Sports, led by Youth and Sports Minister Bakary Badjie, last Friday visited the Independence Stadium to assess the ongoing renovations and remodeling work of the site.

According to the Minister Badjie, the objective of the visit was to evaluate the efforts being made to upgrade the facilities to meet the standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

During last weekend's visit, the committee members said contractors made significant progress on the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, adding that work was smoothly progressing.

Meanwhile, the committee inspected various aspects of the renovation project, including: field renovation, infrastructure upgrades and night work operations.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee observed that the field was being properly leveled and prepared to meet the required CAF standards.

They also inspected the existing infrastructure, including: seating arrangements, dressing rooms, medical facilities and media areas.

It was detected that these areas were being refurbished to enhance spectator comfort and meet the technical requirements specified by CAF.

Rehabilitation work is being carried out both during the day and at night. The approach demonstrates the commitment of authorities to meet the set objectives efficiently.

