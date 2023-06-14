Nigeria: TotalEnergies Announces Oil, Gas Discovery Offshore Nigeria

13 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

TotalEnergies announced Tuesday the discovery of Ntokon oil and gas on OML102 offshore Nigeria.

The company, in a statement published on its website, said the well is located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria.

It said the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs.

Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil, it said.

Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon will be developed through a tie-back to existing facilities.

"The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development", said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

"After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low-cost, low-emission strategy."

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40 per cent interest, alongside partner NNPC Ltd with the remaining 60 per cent.

TotalEnergies is a multinational energy company operating in more than 130 countries. For over 50 years, the company has operated in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

