Nigeria: TotalEnergies Announces Oil, Gas Discovery Offshore Nigeria

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40 per cent interest, alongside partner NNPC Ltd with the remaining 60 per cent

TotalEnergies announced Tuesday the discovery of Ntokon oil and gas on OML102 offshore Nigeria.

The company, in a statement published on its website, said the well is located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria.

It said the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs.

Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil, it said.

Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon will be developed through a tie-back to existing facilities.

"The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development", said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

"After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low-cost, low-emission strategy."

TotalEnergies is a multinational energy company operating in more than 130 countries. For over 50 years, the company has operated in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.